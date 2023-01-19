Atlantic City police arrest 7 in drug sweep

ATLANTIC CITY — Authorities on Wednesday arrested seven people and seized drugs, cash and a gun in the process, police said.

Police worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and the Liberty Mid-Atlantic DEA Atlantic County HIDTA Task Force to conduct surveillance operations in the 1800 block of Hummock Avenue and the 1300 to 1600 blocks of Atlantic Avenue.

As a result of that surveillance, they charged seven adults with numerous drug offenses and one with weapons offenses. Authorities seized more than an ounce of suspected cocaine along with distribution amounts of packaged heroin and more than $2,000 in cash believed to be proceeds from illegal narcotic sales, police said Thursday in a news release.

“This operation was conducted as part of our ongoing efforts to address community concerns and quality of life issues in these areas. Increased enforcement will continue into the future,” police Chief James Sarkos said in a news release.

The seven arrested were:

Alvin Whitaker, 30, of Atlantic City, charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of public housing

Anthony Andrew, 32, of Atlantic City, charged with contempt of court (violation of CDS restraining order)

Theron Parrish-Jordan, 23, of Mays Landing, charged with possession of CDS (two counts), possession with intent to distribute (two counts), possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public park, obstruction and contempt of court

William Rudolph, 32, of Atlantic City, charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public building and contempt of court

Celena Bastian, 43, of Tuckerton; Pedro Figueroa, 49, of Galloway Township; and Mark McLaughlin, 32, of Atlantic City, each charged with possession of CDS

Whitaker, Andrews, Parish, Rudolph and Figueroa are being held in the Atlantic County jail. Bastian and McLaughlin were released on summonses pending court.