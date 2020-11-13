 Skip to main content
Atlantic City police arrest 6 in drug investigation
Atlantic City police arrest 6 in drug investigation

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested six people, including a teen, during a drug investigation Wednesday that also led to the seizure of guns and drugs, the department said Friday.

Detectives searched a home on Baltic Avenue where they found Yasin Sanders, 18, of Atlantic City, and a 15-year-old Bridgeton boy in possession of handguns, police said in a news release.

The serial number of the teen's gun was tampered with and no longer visible and he was in possession of cocaine, police said.

Detectives also found 400 grams of synthetic marijuana, handgun ammunition and an imitation firearm, police said.

Five others were arrested, including the homeowner, Yashamirah Sanders.

Charged were:

  • A Bridgeton boy, 15, with two counts each of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute, and single counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a defaced firearm, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone. 
  • Devon Banks, 21, of Mays Landing, with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and contempt of court.
  • Mykoel Justiniano, 46, of Atlantic City, with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
  • Yasin Sanders, 18, with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, unlawful possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense and contempt of court.
  • Armaad Chappell, 18, of Atlantic City, with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone.
  • Yashamirah Sanders, 34, of Atlantic City, with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone and possession of an imitation firearm.

Banks, Chappell, Justiniano and Yasin Sanders were sent to the Atlantic County jail. Yashamirah Sanders was released on a summons pending court. The boy was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Egg Harbor City.

Detective Eric Evans led the investigation.

