Atlantic City police arrest 5 on drug charges

ATLANTIC CITY — Five Atlantic County residents were arrested Tuesday on drug charges following calls to police over people distributing drugs near South Carolina and Baltic avenues.

Detectives surveilled the area Tuesday morning. They recovered 365 bags of heroin and more than 10 grams of cocaine from the arrested individuals, police said in a news release.

Ibn Demps, 22, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Ricky Gilliard, 23, of Atlantic City, was charged with two counts each of possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

Mary Inman, 40, of Mays Landing, was charged with possession of CDS.

DeShawn Neiderman, 28, of Ventnor, was charged with possession of CDS.

A 17-year-old male from Atlantic City was charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone.

All five were released on summonses pending court.

Detectives Nicholas Berardis and Christopher Smith led the investigation.

