Atlantic City police arrest 5 in drug sting
Atlantic City police arrest 5 in drug sting

Atlantic City Police Department

Watch an Ohio man try to jump out of a sixth floor hotel room when confronted by police.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested five people Wednesday after residents complained about drug transactions in the area.

Detectives conducting surveillance near South Carolina and Baltic avenues watched Carlton and Angelita Neil buy drugs from Omar Law, police said in a news release. Police arrested all three and seized a small amount of heroin.

Shortly after, detectives saw Sandra Leggette purchase heroin from Terrance Johnson, police said. Both were arrested and found to be in possession of heroin.

Johnson, 64, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute.

Law, 20, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Leggette, 54, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS.

Angelita Neil, 53, of Egg Harbor Township, was charged with possession of CDS.

Carlton Neil, 57, of Pleasantville, was charged with possession of CDS.

Each was released on a summons pending court.

