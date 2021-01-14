Atlantic City police arrest 4, recover guns and drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives arrested four Atlantic County residents and recovered guns, drugs and cash this week, police said Thursday.
Detectives Anthony Abrams and Nicholas Berardis were conducting surveillance Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard in reference to citizen complaints regarding the possession and distribution of narcotics, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement. They conducted a motor vehicle stop, resulting in the arrest of Naheem Prater, 19, of Atlantic City, and Hameed Owens, 21, of Mays Landing.
Prater was found in possession of more than 11 grams of heroin, and a loaded handgun was found where he was sitting, Fair said. Owens was found in possession of more than 8 grams of heroin and more than 7 grams of cocaine.
The next day, a residential search warrant was executed in the 1500 block of Caspian Place, resulting in the arrest of Robert Taylor, 37, and Tyhesha Wilson, 35, of Atlantic City, Fair said.
Inside the home, detectives found 2,100 bags of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, 54 grams of marijuana, items used for the packaging and distribution of narcotics, and nearly $10,000 in cash, Fair said.
Prater was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
Owens was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute. He was released on a summons with a future court date.
Taylor and Wilson were each charged with possession of CDS, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia and money laundering. They were both sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The monthlong investigation was led by Detective Alberto Valles, Fair said.
