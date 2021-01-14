Atlantic City police arrest 4, recover guns and drugs

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives arrested four Atlantic County residents and recovered guns, drugs and cash this week, police said Thursday.

Detectives Anthony Abrams and Nicholas Berardis were conducting surveillance Tuesday in the 1000 block of Brigantine Boulevard in reference to citizen complaints regarding the possession and distribution of narcotics, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement. They conducted a motor vehicle stop, resulting in the arrest of Naheem Prater, 19, of Atlantic City, and Hameed Owens, 21, of Mays Landing.

Prater was found in possession of more than 11 grams of heroin, and a loaded handgun was found where he was sitting, Fair said. Owens was found in possession of more than 8 grams of heroin and more than 7 grams of cocaine.

The next day, a residential search warrant was executed in the 1500 block of Caspian Place, resulting in the arrest of Robert Taylor, 37, and Tyhesha Wilson, 35, of Atlantic City, Fair said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside the home, detectives found 2,100 bags of heroin, 15 grams of cocaine, 54 grams of marijuana, items used for the packaging and distribution of narcotics, and nearly $10,000 in cash, Fair said.

Atlantic City man, 22, shot early Sunday ATLANTIC CITY — A 22-year-old city resident was shot early Sunday, according to news release…