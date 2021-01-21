Atlantic City police arrest 4, recover drugs, stolen gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Four men were arrested in two incidents Tuesday that yielded a stolen handgun and drugs, police said Thursday.
At 2:23 p.m., Detectives Brian Hambrecht and Ermindo Marsini pulled over a vehicle in the beach block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a statement. The detectives arrested three occupants of the vehicle after each was found in possession of drugs.
Stephon Hauser was found in possession of 18 grams of marijuana and 14 grams of cocaine, Fair said. Raheem Miller was found in possession of 500 bags of heroin. Tahshid Thompson was found in possession of 200 bags of heroin and 10 grams of cocaine.
At 2:58 p.m., Detectives Darrin Lorady, Alberto Valles and Christopher Smith attempted to stop Damonyea Mallory in the first block of South Indiana Avenue, Fair said. As the detectives approached, Mallory fled. As he was running, Mallory threw a loaded handgun over a fence.
Mallory was caught two blocks away by Officers Zayon Pitts and Scott Crawford, Fair said. The recovered gun had been reported stolen from South Carolina.
Hauser, 29, of Camden; Miller, 28, of Chesapeake, Maryland; and Thompson, 31, of Camden, were each charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute and possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone. They each were released on a summons with a future court date.
Mallory, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
