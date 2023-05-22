ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested four men Friday after residents and businesses complained about drug dealing in the area.

Khalil Watts, 25, and Kory Watts, 24, both city residents; Jamir Blunt, 20, of Mays Landing; and Julio Sanchez III, 21, of Galloway Township, were charged following an investigation into illegal drug sales in the 2400 block of Arctic Avenue, police said Monday in a news release.

Khalil Watts, who had a warrant, was carrying a loaded handgun in a satchel, police said.

Kory Watts ran from officers and dropped a bag containing more than 15 grams of cocaine, police said, adding he also had drug paraphernalia on him.

Later Friday evening, Blunt was arrested in the 500 block of Hobart Avenue after an alleged drug sale, with officers finding 70 bags of heroin and 2 grams of cocaine on him, police said.

Authorities arrest fugitive in Atlantic City woman's murder One of five people indicted in the shooting death of an Atlantic City woman last summer was …

Sanchez was pulled over in a car at Indiana and Atlantic avenues. During the stop, a police dog led officers to 4 grams of cocaine, police said.

Khalil Watts was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain person not to possess a weapon, obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Kory Watts was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Blunt was charged with two counts of possession of CDS, two counts of possession with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sanchez was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Watts, Blunt and Sanchez were each released on a summons pending court.