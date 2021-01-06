Atlantic City police arrest 4 in drug probe

ATLANTIC CITY — Four people were arrested Monday in a drug investigation, police said Wednesday.

David Miller, 43, of Pleasantville; Donald Lewis, 35, of Atlantic City; Jessica Dudley, 34, of Atlantic City; and Jordan Ragland, 28, of Atlantic City, face drug and weapon charges, police said in a news release.

Following up on complaints of drug distribution, detectives attempted to stop a car in the beach block of North Carolina Avenue at 5:45 p.m. Monday. The car, driven by Ragland, fled the scene, police said. It was located at North Carolina and Baltic avenues with the occupants fleeing the scene. Ragland and Miller, the target of the investigation, were arrested.

With the department's SWAT team, detectives then executed a search warrant on a motel room at the Rodeway Inn. Lewis and Dudley were arrested in the room, police said. Authorities recovered a stolen handgun, cocaine, a bulletproof vest and drug paraphernalia.

Two arrested in burglary at The Walk in Atlantic City Two people were arrested Saturday after a police officer saw them burglarizing a closed stor…

Miller was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, certain person not to possess a weapon, receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.