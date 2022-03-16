 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City police arrest 3 in separate incidents involving weapons

Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Police Department operates out of the Atlantic City Public Safety building, located at 2711 Atlantic Ave.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three residents and recovered two handguns and hollow-point ammunition in separate incidents this week, the department said Wednesday.

First, detectives searched a home in the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue. Police arrested Miguel Rivera, 40, of Atlantic City, who they say was the officers' target in the search warrant, and Kishawn Roberts, 58, of Atlantic City. 

During the search, detectives found a digital scale used for distributing narcotics, hollow-point ammunition and a loaded Taurus semi-automatic handgun, which police said was stolen out of Philadelphia. 

Rivera was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of hollow-point ammunition, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Roberts was charged with possession of handgun ammunition before being released on a summons.

The following day, officers responded to a residence in the 1900 block of Blaine Avenue for a reported domestic dispute.

Officers learned that the suspect, Ashnell Samuel, 39, pointed a handgun at an unidentified victim and threatened to shoot them in the face, police said. The officers determined Samuel was still inside when they arrived.

Sgt. Annese Parks managed through phone contact to convince Samuel to surrender, which he did before being arrested, police said.

A loaded .9mm handgun was recovered from inside the residence, police said.

Samuel was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, aggravated assault, certain persons not to possess weapons and terroristic threats. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

