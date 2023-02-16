ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a man and two teens Wednesday in two separate investigations along New York Avenue.

At 3:46 p.m., Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Christopher Dodson and Nicholas Berardis were patrolling New York and Sewell avenues when they saw a 16-year-old boy the detectives were familiar with and stopped him as part of a criminal investigation. The boy was found to be in possession of a handgun loaded with hollow point bullets, police said Thursday in a news release.

The 16-year-old city resident was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of hollow point ammunition. He was sent to the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City.

At 8:22 p.m., Sgt. Darrin Lorady, Dodson and Evans conducted an investigation as a result of information the detectives received concerning two males armed with handguns. Detectives observed the males, Nasir Morgan and a 17-year-old, in the 500 block of North New York Avenue and attempted to stop them.

Upon approaching the males, Morgan discarded a handgun behind a trash bin, police said. The gun was recovered and found to be fitted with a high-capacity magazine.

Morgan also was found in possession of about 22 grams of suspected heroin and about $400 in cash believed to be proceeds of illegal narcotics sales, police said. The juvenile was found in possession of about 10 grams of suspected heroin.

Morgan, 19, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a large capacity magazine, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution of CDS within 500 feet of public housing and distribution of CDS within 1,000 feet of a public school. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

The 17-year-old city resident was charged with possession of CDS. He was released on a summons pending court.