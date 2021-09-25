Atlantic City police arrest 3 in house raid that turns up drugs, guns

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three city residents Friday after a search turned up guns and drugs.
Detectives and members of the city’s SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday on a home in the 1500 block of Mediterranean Avenue following a three-week investigation led by Detective Alberto Valles, police said in a news release.
Upon arrival, police arrested two men, Robert Caro-Green and Lenardo Caro, and a woman, Adaliz Feliciano, outside the home, police said.
Once inside the home, officers found three juveniles sitting on a couch in the living room. A detective later found a loaded handgun underneath the couch, police said. A further search of the living room revealed almost 3 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics and a loaded handgun magazine.
The rest of the search turned up a loaded machine gun and handgun, additional loaded magazines, ammunition and handgun molding kits, police said. The two recovered handguns were determined to be ghost guns — firearms that do not have a serial number and are untraceable.
ATLANTIC CITY — Police are looking for a city man accused of shooting a woman early Friday m…
Caro, 29, Caro-Green, 31, and Feliciano, 34, were each charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a defaced firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.