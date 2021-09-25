Atlantic City police arrest 3 in house raid that turns up drugs, guns

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three city residents Friday after a search turned up guns and drugs.

Detectives and members of the city’s SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday on a home in the 1500 block of Mediterranean Avenue following a three-week investigation led by Detective Alberto Valles, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police arrested two men, Robert Caro-Green and Lenardo Caro, and a woman, Adaliz Feliciano, outside the home, police said.

Once inside the home, officers found three juveniles sitting on a couch in the living room. A detective later found a loaded handgun underneath the couch, police said. A further search of the living room revealed almost 3 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics and a loaded handgun magazine.

The rest of the search turned up a loaded machine gun and handgun, additional loaded magazines, ammunition and handgun molding kits, police said. The two recovered handguns were determined to be ghost guns — firearms that do not have a serial number and are untraceable.

