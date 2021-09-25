 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police arrest 3 in house raid that turns up drugs, guns
0 comments
top story

Atlantic City police arrest 3 in house raid that turns up drugs, guns

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three city residents Friday after a search turned up guns and drugs.

Detectives and members of the city’s SWAT team executed a search warrant Friday on a home in the 1500 block of Mediterranean Avenue following a three-week investigation led by Detective Alberto Valles, police said in a news release.

Upon arrival, police arrested two men, Robert Caro-Green and Lenardo Caro, and a woman, Adaliz Feliciano, outside the home, police said.

Once inside the home, officers found three juveniles sitting on a couch in the living room. A detective later found a loaded handgun underneath the couch, police said. A further search of the living room revealed almost 3 pounds of marijuana, paraphernalia used in the packaging and distribution of narcotics and a loaded handgun magazine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The rest of the search turned up a loaded machine gun and handgun, additional loaded magazines, ammunition and handgun molding kits, police said. The two recovered handguns were determined to be ghost guns — firearms that do not have a serial number and are untraceable.

Caro, 29, Caro-Green, 31, and Feliciano, 34, were each charged with three counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, possession of a defaced firearm, three counts of possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, possession with intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school zone, possession of narcotic paraphernalia and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Caro and Caro-Green each were additionally charged with three counts of certain person not to possess a weapon.

All three were sent to the Atlantic County jail.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News