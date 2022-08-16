Atlantic City police arrest 3 amid Atlantic Avenue drug deal

ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested three people Monday they say were conducting a drug deal on Atlantic Avenue.

Detectives were conducting a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic, in response to complaints from the public and local business owners concerning drug distribution and quality-of-life issues throughout the block, police said Tuesday in a news release.

During the operation, detectives saw three people engage in suspected drug transactions, police said.

Two of them, Christian Hunter and Jesse Lacy, were detained by detectives and found to be in possession of crack cocaine and eight wax folds of suspected heroin, police said. Hunter also was found to be in possession of prescription pills. Additionally, detectives seized about $800 from Hunter believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

The third suspect, Bilal Reynolds, ran and was tracked to an apartment complex about two blocks away in the first block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said. Detectives found Reynolds in the rear parking lot of the complex. As they approached Reynolds, he began to run toward the first block of North Mount Vernon Avenue.

Detectives pursued Reynolds and saw him discard a satchel before detaining him a short distance away. The satchel was found to have a 9mm handgun loaded with hollow point ammunition and an extended magazine, police said. Detectives also found a digital scale and prescription pills inside the satchel.

Reynolds, 42, of Atlantic City, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon during a drug distribution offense, certain persons not to possess weapons, possession of hollow point ammunition, possession of a high-capacity magazine and resisting arrest.

Hunter, 30, of Atlantic City, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Lacey, 39, of Browns Mills, Burlington County, was charged with two counts of possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reynolds and Hunter were sent to the Atlantic County jail. Lacy was issued a summons pending court but was sent to the jail after he was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Detectives Eric Evans and Christian Ivanov led the operation with assistance from Detectives Nick Berardis and Alberto Valles.