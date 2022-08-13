Atlantic City police arrest 3 after looking for man with gun

ATLANTIC CITY — Detectives looking for a man with a gun arrested three city residents in the middle of a drug deal Thursday, police said.

The detectives conducted a surveillance operation in the first block of South Mansion Avenue after receiving information about a man with a handgun. During the operation, they saw three people loitering in the area and taking part in several suspected drug transactions, police said Saturday in a news release. One man in the group, Matthew Freeman, matched the description of the individual in possession of a gun.

At 11:55 a.m., Detectives Christian Ivanov, Eric Evans, Alberto Valles and Nick Berardis converged on the group. Freeman began to walk away but was quickly stopped. The detectives found crack cocaine in Freeman's hand, at which time he was placed in custody, police said. A search incident to arrest revealed Freeman was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The second individual, Al-Tyriek Warren, was found to be in possession of 1.9 grams of crack cocaine, police said. The third individual, Racheal Kirkpatrick, was found to be in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine and a glass pipe typically used to smoke drugs. Both were placed in custody.

Freeman, 40, was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Warren, 33, was charged with possession of CDS and possession with intent to distribute.

Kirkpatrick, 26, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Freeman was sent to the Atlantic County jail. Warren was issued a summons pending court but was sent to the jail after he was found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Kirkpatrick was issued a summons pending court.