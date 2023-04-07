ATLANTIC CITY — Two 23-year-old Pennsylvania men wanted for murder were arrested at a city rental property Thursday, authorities said.

Marquise Johnson, of Philadelphia, and Cody Reed, of Norristown, were sought in the death of Daquan Tucker, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

U.S. Marshals and city police arrested both men at an AirBnB on North Rhode Island Avenue, the District Attorney's Office said in a news release.

Reed was apprehended about 5:15 p.m. Thursday, but Johnson was not at the rental at the time. Johnson was arrested at 11:14 p.m., nearly four hours after he returned to the apartment, authorities said.

Johnson barricaded himself inside the rental unit, the District Attorney's Office said. Police entered the apartment and found him in a washing machine.

Reed and Johnson are each charged with murder, robbery, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, person not to possess a firearm and related offenses.

Tucker's body was found about 100 feet from the Schuylkill River Trail by a bicyclist, the District Attorney's Office said.

Authorities say Tucker went to Reed's residence about 7 p.m. the night before his body was found. Reed, Johnson and Tucker walked together toward the trail, venturing off to a spot where Tucker was shot multiple times.

Detectives say the men all knew each other.

Reed and Johnson are scheduled to be extradited to Montgomery County before being arraigned. Both are ineligible for bail.