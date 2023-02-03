ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested two people Tuesday while searching for a suspect in a mid-January shooting.

Ivan Tintigan, 19, of Atlantic City was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Two officers spotted a vehicle affiliated with Tintigan parked at Dover and Ventnor avenues at 7:46 p.m., police said in a news release. The vehicle had been linked to a Jan. 13 shooting that injured a 20-year-old man on Ventnor Avenue.

Three other people entered the vehicle after leaving a convenience store in the 3900 block of Ventnor Avenue, police said. Officers pulled the vehicle over, found Tintigan in a passenger seat and arrested him.

The driver, Eliu Mejia, 19, of Pleasantville, ran from the vehicle back into the store after seeing the officers. He was found in the store, along with a handgun stashed in a toilet tank adjacent to where he was hiding, police said.

Mejia was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and tampering with evidence.

Both men were taken to the Atlantic County jail.