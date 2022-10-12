Atlantic City police arrest 2 found sleeping in car with pot, guns

ATLANTIC CITY — Officers conducting a well-being check Monday ended up arresting two people and recovering two guns and a large quantity of marijuana, police said.

Just before 6 p.m., Officers Aidan Richardson and Dion Liu were flagged down by a concerned citizen in the first block of South Michigan Avenue regarding two people inside a parked vehicle possibly experiencing a medical emergency. The officers approached the vehicle and saw a man, Gregory Donzuso, in the driver’s seat and a woman, Shannon Lockhart, in the passenger seat.

The occupants appeared to be sleeping, and upon further evaluation, the officers determined Lockhart was having a medical emergency, police said in a news release.

The officers rendered medical aid until EMTs arrived. As the officers continued their well-being check, they observed what appeared to be a large quantity of marijuana packaged inside a large open box in the rear seat of the vehicle, police said.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of 14.6 pounds of marijuana, two defaced 9mm handguns, a 30-round magazine loaded with hollow-point ammunition, a silencer, three rifle rounds, a digital scale and $546 believed to be the proceeds of drug sales, police said.

Donzuso, 34, of Hammonton, and Lockhart, 33, of Egg Harbor City, were each charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, two counts of possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large-capacity magazine, possession of hollow-point bullets, possession of a silencer, possession of a weapon while committing a drug offense, possession of marijuana over 6 ounces, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donzuso was additionally charged with certain persons not to possess weapons.

Both suspects were sent to the Atlantic County jail.