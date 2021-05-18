 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic City police arrest 2 after gunfire
0 comments

Atlantic City police arrest 2 after gunfire

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

ATLANTIC CITY — A gunshot alert led to the arrest Monday of a man and woman and the recovery of a handgun, police said Tuesday.

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Ohio Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. The officers were told two suspects were in the back of a residence. Officers Juanita Harris and William Luenga-Gonzalez arrested 20-year-old Samantha Johnson, of Stockbridge, Georgia, as she walked down an alleyway between two houses.

Johnson was found with a loaded gun in her purse, police said.

Sean Lowney, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested in the back of the residence by Officers Robert Reynolds and Justice Martin. Lowney fired a shot through a storm door during a dispute, police said. He then passed the gun off to Johnson.

Lowney was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released on a summons.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Miss Universe visits Empire State Building

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News