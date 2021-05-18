Atlantic City police arrest 2 after gunfire

ATLANTIC CITY — A gunshot alert led to the arrest Monday of a man and woman and the recovery of a handgun, police said Tuesday.

At 1:40 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Ohio Avenue for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, police said in a news release. The officers were told two suspects were in the back of a residence. Officers Juanita Harris and William Luenga-Gonzalez arrested 20-year-old Samantha Johnson, of Stockbridge, Georgia, as she walked down an alleyway between two houses.

Johnson was found with a loaded gun in her purse, police said.

Sean Lowney, 29, of Atlantic City, was arrested in the back of the residence by Officers Robert Reynolds and Justice Martin. Lowney fired a shot through a storm door during a dispute, police said. He then passed the gun off to Johnson.

Lowney was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain person not to possess a weapon. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and released on a summons.

