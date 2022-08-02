Atlantic City police arrest 17 with help of online predator catchers

ATLANTIC CITY — Since mid-July, 17 men have been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a minor, with law enforcement getting help from predator catchers posing as young adults on social media, police said Monday.

The suspects are each charged with luring and enticing a child by various means. All but one, who was issued a summons, were sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Those charged were:

Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, New York

Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon

Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City

Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City

Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City

Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut

Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, Alabama

Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City

Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal New York

Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, Pennsylvania

Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City

Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, New York

Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, Florida

Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, Pennsylvania

Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, South Carolina

Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway Township

Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, New York

The online users reportedly confronted the suspects after messaging them to meet with them, then notified police. The officers were given screenshots of the conversations and other detailed information, police said.

While police did not name the individuals who led them to the suspects, they appear to have been aided by individuals that operate the "MrWEB" YouTube channel, the motto for which is "Catching online preds one perv at a time and exposing them for the world to see."

The arrests were announced as part of a roughly weeklong stretch in which YouTubers were credited for helping lead authorities in Atlantic County to suspected predators.

Several videos taken in Atlantic City have been posted to the account during the past week, in which the YouTubers recorded interactions with various men they claim to have messaged while posing as minors online.