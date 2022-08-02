Atlantic City police arrest 17 with help of online predator catchers

ATLANTIC CITY — Since mid-July, 17 men have been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a minor, with law enforcement getting help from predator catchers posing as young adults on social media, police said Monday.
The suspects are each charged with luring and enticing a child by various means. All but one, who was issued a summons, were sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.
Those charged were:
- Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, New York
- Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon
- Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City
- Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City
- Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City
- Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut
- Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, Alabama
- Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City
- Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal New York
- Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, Pennsylvania
- Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City
- Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, New York
- Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, Florida
- Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, Pennsylvania
- Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, South Carolina
- Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway Township
- Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, New York
The online users reportedly confronted the suspects after messaging them to meet with them, then notified police. The officers were given screenshots of the conversations and other detailed information, police said.
While police did not name the individuals who led them to the suspects, they appear to have been aided by individuals that operate the "MrWEB" YouTube channel, the motto for which is "Catching online preds one perv at a time and exposing them for the world to see."
The arrests were announced as part of a roughly weeklong stretch in which YouTubers were credited for helping lead authorities in Atlantic County to suspected predators.
Several videos taken in Atlantic City have been posted to the account during the past week, in which the YouTubers recorded interactions with various men they claim to have messaged while posing as minors online.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
