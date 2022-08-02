 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City police arrest 17 with help of online predator catchers

  • 0
atlantic county breaking carousel

#prismlivestudio #gopro #youtube #web #predator #exposed #catchers #viral #chrishansen

ATLANTIC CITY — Since mid-July, 17 men have been arrested and charged with attempting to lure a minor, with law enforcement getting help from predator catchers posing as young adults on social media, police said Monday.

The suspects are each charged with luring and enticing a child by various means. All but one, who was issued a summons, were sent to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Those charged were:

  • Steven Wentzel, 51, of Williston, New York 
  • Andrew Rheinheimer, 41, of Absecon
  • Delbin Martinez, 28, of Atlantic City
  • Bruce Cahan, 77, of Atlantic City
  • Sidney Yee, 67, of Atlantic City
  • Alex Damian, 37, of Stamford, Connecticut
  • Christopher Sharpe, 23, of Sweet Water, Alabama
  • Henrri Pacheco-Medina, 24, of Atlantic City
  • Juwin Jumpp, 26, of Vestal New York
  • Jonathan Shillingford Coll, 28, of Avondale, Pennsylvania
  • Diego Delossantos, 27, of Atlantic City
  • Joseph Donofrio, 31, of Yonkers, New York
  • Nareshan Reddy, 34, of Vero Beach, Florida
  • Gerald Colapinto, 65, of Yardley, Pennsylvania
  • Johnny Puma, 54, of Lexington, South Carolina
  • Colby Jones, 26, of Galloway Township
  • Avraham Holtzberg, 48, of Brooklyn, New York

People are also reading…

The online users reportedly confronted the suspects after messaging them to meet with them, then notified police. The officers were given screenshots of the conversations and other detailed information, police said.

While police did not name the individuals who led them to the suspects, they appear to have been aided by individuals that operate the "MrWEB" YouTube channel, the motto for which is "Catching online preds one perv at a time and exposing them for the world to see."

The arrests were announced as part of a roughly weeklong stretch in which YouTubers were credited for helping lead authorities in Atlantic County to suspected predators.

Several videos taken in Atlantic City have been posted to the account during the past week, in which the YouTubers recorded interactions with various men they claim to have messaged while posing as minors online.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Daughter of capitol rioter who got 7 years in prison says ‘Trump deserves life in prison'

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News