Atlantic City officer, K-9 struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop
Atlantic City officer, K-9 struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer and K-9 dog suffered minor injuries Tuesday after being hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle attempting to flee a traffic stop near the intersection of New Jersey and Baltic avenues.

Detectives spotted the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, at 9:03 p.m. after it fled an attempted traffic stop earlier in the day.

The detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and were assisted by officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and K-9 Chase.

Police said the vehicle's passenger, Najaye Cooper-Albright, 18, of Atlantic City, attempted to flee but was taken into custody after resisting arrest. The vehicle's driver, Kasauhn Carpenter, 18, of Atlantic City, ignored commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee in the car. 

Carpenter struck Grajales-Prado, who was forced on the car's hood and thrown off. K-9 Chase was also struck, police said.

Carpenter was located and arrested on Route 42 by New Jersey State Police troopers. He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by auto, eluding, and hindering apprehension. He was transported to the Atlantic County Justice Facility, police said.

Cooper-Albright was charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful taking of means of conveyance, and resisting arrest. He was released on a summons with a future court date, police said.

Grajales-Prado was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Divison, for treatment and was released.

