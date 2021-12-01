Atlantic City officer, K-9 struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop

ATLANTIC CITY — A city police officer and K-9 dog suffered minor injuries Tuesday after being hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle attempting to flee a traffic stop near the intersection of New Jersey and Baltic avenues.

Detectives spotted the vehicle, a Ford Fusion, at 9:03 p.m. after it fled an attempted traffic stop earlier in the day.

The detectives conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and were assisted by officer Anthony Grajales-Prado and K-9 Chase.

Police said the vehicle's passenger, Najaye Cooper-Albright, 18, of Atlantic City, attempted to flee but was taken into custody after resisting arrest. The vehicle's driver, Kasauhn Carpenter, 18, of Atlantic City, ignored commands to exit the vehicle and attempted to flee in the car.

Carpenter struck Grajales-Prado, who was forced on the car's hood and thrown off. K-9 Chase was also struck, police said.