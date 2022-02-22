Atlantic City men wounded in shooting; suspect remains at large

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are searching for the gunman in a Monday evening shooting that left two city men seriously injured.
Police responded to a gunshot alert in the 2500 block of Pacific Avenue at 6:13 p.m. Officers found two victims, ages 33 and 25, and evidence of gunfire in the first block of South Florida Avenue, police said in a news release.
Both men were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
