Atlantic City men injured in shooting, suspects sought

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men on Saturday night.
Patrol units were called to a report of gunfire in the 500 block of New York Avenue around 11:21 p.m.
Evidence of gunfire was found, but victims weren't immediately located, police said.
Dispatch was later informed that the men, ages 25 and 22 both of Atlantic City, arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, for gunshot wounds considered non-life-threatening, police said.
Information about the shooting should be given to police by calling 609-347-5766. Tips can also be anonymously texted to tip411 (847411), beginning messages with "ACPD."
