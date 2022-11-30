 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City men indicted on murder, weapons charges in shooting death of Philadelphia man

Aaron Callahan and Kenneth Creek

Aaron Callahan and Kenneth Creek are accused of killing a Philadelphia man Aug. 25 in Atlantic City.

 Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, provided

Two Atlantic City men have been indicted on murder and weapons charges in the death of a Philadelphia man, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Wednesday.

Aaron Callahan, 32, and Kenneth Creek, 48, are accused of fatally shooting Jordan Eaddy on Aug. 25 on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City.

Both men are charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Creek additionally is charged with certain persons not to have weapons or ammunition.

— Chris Doyle

