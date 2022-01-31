Atlantic City men arrested outside Ocean County T.J. Maxx store

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Two Atlantic City residents were charged with shoplifting after township police caught them outside the Manahawkin T.J. Maxx Home Goods store Jan. 22.
The township police department's Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) was probing the store's parking lot, at 601 Washington Ave., when officers encountered Pedro Vazquez and Jose Maldonado, both 55, police said Monday.
Vazquez was charged with shoplifting, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of hypodermic syringes for the use of a controlled dangerous substance.
Authorities also learned Vazquez had multiple arrest warrants, police said.
Maldonado was charged with shoplifting, possession of heroin, and possession of hypodermic syringes for the use of a CDS.
Both were released and issued criminal complaint summons pending a future court appearance, police said.
