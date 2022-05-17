Atlantic City man wounded in shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating the shooting of a city man Monday night.
At 11:58 p.m., officers responded to the 600 block of North New York Avenue for a gunshot alert. There, they found a man shot multiple times, police said in a news release.
The victim, 42, was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
