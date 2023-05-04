ATLANTIC CITY — A city resident was wounded by a shooting that happened early Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the 400 block of Westminster Place around 1:50 p.m. after receiving both reports of gunfire and a ShotSpotter alert. The man, a 31-year-old city resident, was found with gunshot wounds and evidence that a shooting happened, police said in a Wednesday news release.
The man was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information about the man's condition was released late Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous tip texted to tip411 (847411), beginning the text with ACPD.
