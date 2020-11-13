 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man wounded during shooting
Atlantic City man wounded during shooting

Atlantic City public safety building

The Atlantic City Public Safety building file photo taken on April 7, 2017.

 Craig Matthews/Staff Photographer

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was shot Friday afternoon at Tennessee and Caspian avenues, police said.

At 12:04 p.m., officers responded to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system, Lt. Kevin Fair said in a news release. Officers saw a vehicle fleeing the scene.

The vehicle contained a shooting victim who was escorted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, Fair said. The 38-year-old victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact: 609-272-7202

VJackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

