Atlantic City man, woman arrested on drug charges after foot chase

ATLANTIC CITY — A city man and woman who attempted to flee police on foot were caught and charged with multiple drug offenses Friday in the resort, police announced.

At 5:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to reports of drug distribution and activity by a man and a woman in front of a business, police said. Officers Ivan Cruz and Keith Jordan observed two people, identified as Crystal Gillis 20, and Tamaj Bennett, 24, who matched the description.

Gillis began walking westbound on Atlantic Avenue, and Bennett began walking east. Officers gave verbal commands to stop, but both individuals fled and officers gave chase, police said.

Cruz apprehended Gillis in the first block of South Kentucky Avenue after a brief struggle. Cruz found 40 wax folds of suspected heroin, totaling 10 grams, in her hand and a scale commonly used for weighing CDS.

Bennett was found a short distance away on the 1400 block of Central Avenue by Officer Robert Reynolds, who saw him discard items under a trash dumpster, police said. Bennett was arrested, and Reynolds recovered two bricks of suspected heroin, totaling 32 grams, under the dumpster.

Gillis was charged with possession of CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public building, resisting arrest, obstruction and possession of CDS paraphernalia. She was issued a summons for a future court date but was remanded to Atlantic County jail for an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Bennett was charged with possession of CDS, two counts possession with the intent to distribute CDS, possession with the intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public building, resisting arrest and obstruction. He was released on a summons pending a future court date.