Atlantic City man wanted in October shooting

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man they believe was involved in the shooting of a woman in October.

At 9:45 p.m. Oct. 23, police went to the 400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system. A 25-year-old city woman suffered a graze wound and was treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Yasin Sanders, 18, of Atlantic City, was charged for his alleged involvement in the shooting but is still being sought by police.

Police found two handguns were fired during the incident, one by Sanders and another by a juvenile male. The boy is in custody on an unrelated matter and was charged at the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Facility in Upper Township, authorities said.

Sanders is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy. The juvenile, 15, from Bridgeton, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about Sanders' whereabouts can call police at 609-347-5766 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

