ATLANTIC CITY — A fugitive wanted for shooting two people and robbing another person last year was arrested on Friday after being found at Galloway Township home.

Glen Graves, 32, was brought to Atlantic County jail charged with numerous offenses including aggravated assault, burglary and weapons offenses, city police said on Tuesday.

Graves was located in Galloway with help from the township police, FBI and Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, police said in a news release.

Graves is accused of shooting two people last summer before robbing another person at gunpoint about four months later.

Police responded to both a ShotSpotter alert and 911 callers reporting gunfire in the city's Brigantine Homes complex on Aug. 5, 2022. Two unidentified people Graves allegedly shot arrived at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, for their injuries.

Investigators later charged Graves with the shooting.

Graves then broke into a residence in the 800 block of North Virginia Avenue on Dec. 27, 2022, robbing it before holding one person inside at gunpoint while police say he coerced them to drive him to an ATM machine. He sat in their vehicle's back seat armed while money was withdrawn, police said.

Officer John Bell spotted followed the vehicle as it pulled into a parking lot at Pennsylvania and Atlantic Avenues before Graves fled from the back seat.

Bell, police said, chased Graves as he ran into the 1000 block of Arctic Avenue, tossing his gun while running east before jumping over a fence.

Police were unable to locate Graves.

The gun retrieved was fitted with a high-capacity magazine and loaded with hollow-point bullets, police said.