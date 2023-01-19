 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man wanted in armed robberies arrested

Atlantic City Police Car
ATLANTIC CITY — A city man who was wanted in two armed robberies that took place earlier this month has been arrested, police said Thursday.

Dominique Devonish, 30, was charged with two counts of robbery and one count each of unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons, along with several traffic summonses. 

The charges stem from two armed robberies of a convenience store in the 1000 block of Pacific Avenue that occurred Jan. 5 and again Sunday. Devonish robbed the store at knifepoint both times, police said in a news release.

At 5:04 p.m. Monday, Officer John Bell observed a vehicle driving in the 500 block of North Indiana Avenue and recognized that the registered owner, identified as Devonish, was wanted on two counts of armed robbery. Devonish was identified as the suspect from flyers that were distributed during a prior investigation, police said.

Bell stopped the vehicle in the 800 block of North Indiana Avenue and confirmed the driver was Devonish. Without being prompted, Devonish exited the vehicle and was arrested, police said.

Devonish is being held at the Atlantic County jail.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

