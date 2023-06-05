ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old city resident, wanted in connection with a July 2022 shooting, was arrested after he was located by an off-duty detective.

Detective Eric Evans provided Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan with a location and description of Yashin Cheeks.

Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan located Cheeks who immediately fled on foot, police said. Oliver-Logan then gave chase, and with assistance from Officers William Luengas-Gonzalez and Michael Kragh, Cheeks was apprehended.

He was arrested after a brief struggle, police said. During the pursuit, Cheeks discarded a satchel which was recovered and contained a loaded handgun, police said.

Cheeks was wanted for a shooting on July 30, 2022, that wounded a man.

Cheeks was taken to Atlantic County jail charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of hollow-point ammunition.

The FBI's Atlantic City office aided police in their investigation.