ATLANTIC CITY — A 30-year-old city man wanted in a July 2022 shooting was arrested Saturday after he was found by an off-duty detective, police said.
Detective Eric Evans provided Officer Jesse Oliver-Logan with a location and description of Yahsin Cheeks, saying he was near Virginia and Magellan avenues, police said Sunday in a news release.
Oliver-Logan located Cheeks, who immediately ran, police said. Oliver-Logan gave chase, and with assistance from Officers William Luengas-Gonzalez and Michael Kragh, Cheeks was apprehended after a brief struggle.
During the pursuit, Cheeks discarded a satchel that contained a loaded handgun, police said.
Cheeks was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain persons not to possess weapons, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and possession of hollow-point ammunition, and was sent to the Atlantic County jail.
The FBI's Atlantic City office aided police in their investigation.
