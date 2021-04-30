 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man wanted for shooting
ATLANTIC CITY — The police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man wanted for shooting a woman while several children were in the residence.

Officers on Thursday responded to the 100 block of North Carolina Avenue for a report of a woman shot, police said. The woman, 23, was located with and transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus with a gunshot wound. The injury was non-life threatening.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit discovered that 25-year-old Tyquan McClarin-Lamar arrived at the residence and got in a fight with a man inside, police said. During the fight, McClarin-Lamar pulled out a gun and the other man fled.

Three small children were in the residence at the time of the incident, police said.

McClarin-Lamar is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, certain person not to possess a weapon, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of McClarin-Lamar or additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5766. Information can be text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

