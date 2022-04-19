 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Atlantic City man wanted for domestic violence arrested with loaded gun, police say

  • 0
Atlantic City Police Department

ATLANTIC CITY — A man wanted on domestic abuse charges was apprehended after fleeing from officers, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues Saturday at approximately 8 p.m. after receiving a tip that 31-year-old Kevin Robinson was in the area.  Robinson is accused of assaulting his mother and shooting a gun at her while she fled a bedroom on March 26, police said.

Robinson's mother suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, police said.

One of the officers found Robinson, who tried to flee the area on foot. He was eventually detained but began resisting arrest, police said. 

He was eventually brought under control after an additional officer arrived on scene, police said.

Officers found Robinson with a handgun, which was loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said. 

A small amount of cocaine was also found on Robinson's person, police said.

People are also reading…

Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

Here are the airlines that no longer require face masks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News