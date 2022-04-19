Atlantic City man wanted for domestic violence arrested with loaded gun, police say

ATLANTIC CITY — A man wanted on domestic abuse charges was apprehended after fleeing from officers, police said Tuesday.

Officers were called to South Carolina and Baltic avenues Saturday at approximately 8 p.m. after receiving a tip that 31-year-old Kevin Robinson was in the area. Robinson is accused of assaulting his mother and shooting a gun at her while she fled a bedroom on March 26, police said.

Robinson's mother suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene, police said.

One of the officers found Robinson, who tried to flee the area on foot. He was eventually detained but began resisting arrest, police said.

He was eventually brought under control after an additional officer arrived on scene, police said.

Officers found Robinson with a handgun, which was loaded with hollow-point ammunition, police said.

A small amount of cocaine was also found on Robinson's person, police said.

Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a defaced firearm, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail, police said.

