Atlantic City man, teen arrested in drug bust

ATLANTIC CITY — A 28-year-old city man and a teenage boy were arrested Tuesday during a surveillance investigation and face drug and weapons charges, police said.

Sgt. Richard Andrews and Detectives Brian Hambrecht and Anthony Abrams watched Rumiejah Norwood and the 17-year-old leave a rooming house in the first block of South Georgia Avenue and enter a car's rear seats, police said Friday in a news release.

They stopped the vehicle at Georgia and Atlantic avenues, when police say Norwood attempted to discard a handgun in the vehicle's rear seat. He was removed and placed in custody.

Detectives found a second handgun, ammunition and drugs on Norwood, police said.

Police also recovered about 600 wax folds of suspected heroin, suboxone packets, 12 grams of suspected cocaine and $1,405 from suspected illegal drug sales.

Norwood additionally was wanted for his suspected connection to a December incident in which he's accused of pointing a gun at someone minutes before being shot, police said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, distribution within 1,000 feet of a public school, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a ghost gun (a firearm without a serial number), certain persons not to possess a weapon and aggravated assault. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

The boy was also arrested after detectives watched him attempt to discard a small vial of suspected heroin, police said.

He is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance. He was released to a guardian pending court.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.