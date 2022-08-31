Atlantic City man shot Wednesday afternoon

ATLANTIC CITY — A Wednesday afternoon shooting near South Carolina and Baltic avenues left a city man injured, police said.
Officers near that area at 1:47 p.m. heard gunshots, police said in a news release. The city's gunshot audio detection system then reported gunfire near the 100 block of N. South Carolina Avenue.
Responding officers found the victim, 25, in the first block of N. South Carolina. First responders treated him at the scene before he was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
Anyone with additional information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text "ACPD" to tip411 (847411).
— Eric Conklin
