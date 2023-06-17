EGG HARBOR CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and city police are investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday afternoon.
At about 4:50 p.m., police on the scene of the 200 block of St. Louis Avenue found Terrance Dismuke, 30, of Atlantic City, who was suffering from a gunshot wound, the Prosecutor's Office said. He was transported to a local hospital and died there.
Karri Jorge, a local resident, said the shooting happened at Beacon Hall, an event facility in the 200 block of St. Louis, and that the area was surrounded by police tape.
The shooting is being investigated, and an autopsy is pending, the Prosecutor's Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Prosecutor's Office's Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or go to their website at ACPO.Tips. Information can be submitted anonymously.
People can also contact Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or go to crimestoppersatlantic.com. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit a crime.
