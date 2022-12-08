Atlantic City man shot; suspect arrested following standoff

ATLANTIC CITY — A Trenton man was arrested after police allege he shot a city man before barricading himself inside a house with four children.

Anthony Matthews, 31, was taken into custody Tuesday evening at a home in the 1600 block of Adriatic Avenue, police said Thursday in a news release.

Officers arrived at the house to investigate the shooting of a 50-year-old city man earlier, police said.

At 7:06 p.m., officers were sent to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, in reference to the shooting. The unidentified man walked into the emergency room for treatment. Police said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Investigators learned the shooting happened outside the Adriatic Avenue home.

Officers found Matthews outside the home before he immediately retreated inside, leading authorities to establish a perimeter outside, police said.

After learning children were inside with Matthews, a crisis negotiator persuaded him to release them before he was taken into custody, police said.

Matthews is charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons not to possess weapons. He was sent to the Atlantic County jail.

While searching the home, police recovered a Ruger handgun suspected of being the weapon used in the shooting, the department said. Evidence of gunfire was also found in the 300 block of North Kentucky Avenue.