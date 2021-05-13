 Skip to main content
Atlantic City man shot on Martin Luther King Blvd.
Atlantic City man shot on Martin Luther King Blvd.

Atlantic City Police Department

Atlantic City Police Department.

 DAVID DANZIS/Staff Writer

NJ. Lt. Governor, Sheila Oliver, Key Note speaker at graduation for its Public Safety Civilian Academy at Atlantic City Police Athletic League Friday April 30, 2021. The course was nine weeks, during which 25 adults learned about the department's community relations, neighborhood coordination, drug and gang awareness, forensics

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent a city man to the hospital.

At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a man shot, police said in a news release. They found the victim, 28, and he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text it to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

