Atlantic City man shot on Martin Luther King Blvd.

ATLANTIC CITY — Police are investigating a Thursday morning shooting that sent a city man to the hospital.
At 4:55 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for a report of a man shot, police said in a news release. They found the victim, 28, and he was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with injuries police said were not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-347-5766 or text it to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.