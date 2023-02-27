MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced to 25 years in state prison after pleading guilty to the sexual assault of two sisters.

The sisters, ages 12 and 13 at the time, became pregnant as a result of the assaults, authorities said.

Isaiah Banks-Carey, 28, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Judge Bernard DeLury on Friday for three counts of aggravated sexual assault, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Banks-Carey had pleaded guilty to the crimes before Judge Dorothy Garrabrant in August.

Members of the Special Victims Unit arrested Banks-Carey on Sept. 4, 2019, after investigating a report that he had sexually assaulted the sisters.

DNA testing confirmed Banks-Carey was the father of their babies.

Banks-Carey will serve his sentence with conditions under Megan’s Law and lifetime parole supervision. He also must not have contact with the victim or their family, the Prosecutor’s Office said.