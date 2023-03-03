MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man on Thursday was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for assaulting a woman on the Boardwalk two years ago.

Kenneth T. Parrish, 58, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and robbery by force.

He will remain in jail for at least 85% of his sentence, according to the No Early Release Act, before being parole eligible, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Friday.

Parrish was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021, after being restrained by a Good Samaritan who watched as he punched the woman, identified by the Prosecutor's Office only as "J.L.," multiple times.

The victim permanently lost vision in her left eye from the punches.

Police were called to the boardwalk after receiving a report of the assault and robbery.

Officers arrived to find Parrish had been subdued by the Good Samaritan.