ATLANTIC CITY — A city man was sentenced Thursday to state prison after being found guilty on multiple drugs and weapons charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office announced Friday.
Dwayne Townsend, 29, was sentenced to eight years to state prison, where he must serve five years before being eligible for parole. He was found guilty on second-degree charges of persons not to possess a firearm, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance.
On June 28, 2021, city police detectives observed a narcotics transaction being conducted from a Ford Explorer. Detectives performed a motor vehicle stop on the Explorer, driven by Townsend, but as they approached, he put the vehicle in reverse, struck the police vehicle and fled the scene.
Police located Townsend a short while away struggling to swim in the bay. They observed Townsend make it to a dock, climb onto the dock and drop a black satchel containing heroin, cocaine and marijuana. He then jumped back into the bay and had to be rescued by police.
Once rescued, he was found in possession of another satchel containing a loaded 9mm Taurus G2C handgun with a 12-round high-capacity magazine. He did not have a permit to carry the weapon.
