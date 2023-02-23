MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced to four years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from three separate cases.

Richard Guante, 21, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller on Tuesday for robbery, eluding police and hindering apprehension, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release on Thursday.

He must serve 85% of his term, according to the No Early Release Act.

Assistant Prosecutor Jasmine Ostrow represented the state in the matter.

Guante's set of charges started on Dec. 13, 2020, when he fled police trying to stop his vehicle by speeding off at over 100 mph.

Guante later, in an unrelated matter to the traffic stop, provided Atlantic City police with a fake name during an investigation. That investigation was also unrelated to the traffic stop, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Guante later grabbed the woman's purse while she was sitting on her porch in Atlantic City and fled in an SUV. He was later arrested and detained, the Prosecutor's Office said.