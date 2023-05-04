An Atlantic City man on Wednesday was sentenced to 48 years in prison after being convicted of 15 crimes tied to drug production, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

Kevin Davis, 37, was arrested in 2019 outside the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City on Pennsylvania Avenue after authorities searched his residence, where he was packaging fentanyl for sale.

During their search, police found a "substantial quantity" of that drug, paraphernalia tied to packaging and sales, and a loaded handgun equipped with a high-capacity magazine filled with hollow-point ammunition, the Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.

Police attempted to apprehend him outside the home, but he took off on a bicycle, fleeing for several blocks before being caught near the Boys & Girls Club. He was carrying 100 folds of fentanyl when he was caught.

Davis was found guilty in March of maintaining a fentanyl production facility, unlawful possession of a handgun in the furtherance of fentanyl production and distribution, resisting arrest by flight, unlawful possession of a handgun by an offender previously convicted of violating the No Early Release Act, and possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute near a school and public park, among other charges. The Prosecutor's Office did not list all 15 charges.

Wednesday's conviction was Davis' third for illegally possessing a handgun. He also was previously found guilty of attempted murder.