An Atlantic City man will spend 19 years in prison for fatally shooting another man in 2020 at the Madison Hotel, a judge ruled Thursday.
Keshawn Faulkner, 25, pleaded guilty in December to aggravated manslaughter in the death of Wayne Brown, a 25-year-old city man, as well as possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose. Faulkner was indicted in the case in February 2021.
Officers were called to the hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Aug. 12, 2020, after receiving a 911 call about the shooting at 11:45 a.m. Brown's body was found on the hotel's 11th floor.
Faulkner must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he is eligible for parole, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said in a news release.
