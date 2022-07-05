 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man sentenced for role in drug ring

United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in Camden
CAMDEN — An Atlantic City drug ring member was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in prison, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Terryn Kelsey, 32, was one of 22 arrested in connection with the operation, in which investigators found that drugs were being smuggled to Atlantic City from Paterson. 

Kelsey previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 1 kilogram of heroin.

He also must undergo five years of supervised release after prison, Sellinger said.

Seventeen other suspects have pleaded guilty in the drug ring, and 15 have been sentenced to terms ranging from eight months in prison to more than 11 years. Charges against four other suspects are pending, Sellinger said in a news release.

Kelsey and his co-conspirators, along with the group's leader, Khalif Toombs, trafficked heroin throughout a police investigation into their illegal business dealings, Sellinger said. Kelsey, in court, admitted conspiring to traffic 1 to 3 kilograms of heroin and operating Toombs' cellphone as part of the conspiracy, according to court documents.

The investigation tracked the stamps on packages of heroin distributed by Toombs and others, including, “AK-47,” “Apple,” “Fortnite,” “Rolex,” “Frank Lucas,” “Bentley,” “Pandora” and “9½.” 

From Jan. 1, 2017, to June 21, 2019, the stamps accounted for 48 deaths and 84 nonfatal overdoses in New Jersey, Sellinger said.

Toombs, of Egg Harbor Township, was sentenced in federal court to 11 years and three months in prison for his role.

The 2008 Atlantic City High School graduate was a star basketball player and played Division I college basketball at South Carolina State University from 2010 to 2013.

Other people who have pleaded guilty in the drug ring are Tyjuan Demarest, Nasir Brown, Karon Carey, James Blackwell, Philip Surace, David Ramirez, Wilbert Toombs, Quadir Stanley, Dean Johnson, Khalif Davis, Joseph Aversa, Thomas Randall, Mayda Hernandez, Sarah Taliaferro, Wayne Burnside and Blaine Dorsey.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

