MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man was sentenced Tuesday to four years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from three separate cases, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said.
Richard Guante, 21, was sentenced by Atlantic County Superior Court Judge W. Todd Miller for robbery, eluding police and hindering apprehension, the Prosecutor's Office said Thursday in a news release.
On Dec. 13, 2020, Guante fled Egg Harbor Township police trying to stop his vehicle by speeding over 100 mph.
On Feb. 9, 2021, Guante provided Atlantic City police with a fake name during an unrelated investigation, the Prosecutor's Office said.
And on March 9, 2021, Guante grabbed a woman's purse while she was sitting on her porch in Atlantic City and fled in an SUV, the Prosecutor's Office said.
