ATLANTIC CITY — A city man will spend 19 years in state prison for a fatal shooting that happened at the Madison Hotel on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in August 2020, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Keshawn Faulker, 25, pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Wayne Brown, a 25-year-old city man in December. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said on Friday.
Faulkner was indicted in the case in February 2021.
Officers were called to the hotel on Aug. 12, 2020, after receiving a 911 call about the shooting at 11:45 a.m. Brown's body was located on the hotel's 11th floor.
