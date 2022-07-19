Atlantic City man sentenced for fatal overdose in Burlington County

An Atlantic City man was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing the death of a 37-year-old woman who fatally overdosed in 2019 on fentanyl-laced heroin he sold to her the day before she died, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said Tuesday.

Kahlil Carpenter, 31, pleaded guilty last month to strict liability for drug-induced death in exchange for the prison term. The sentence was handed down Friday in Burlington County Superior Court by Judge Gerard H. Breland.

“Fentanyl has destroyed so many families and devastated several of our communities,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “We must take extraordinary measures to offer protection against such harmful, and often deadly, effects.”

The investigation began Dec. 14, 2019, after Evesham Township police were dispatched to Inverness Circle for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman. They entered the home and found Holly Morris in her bed.

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined Morris died from fentanyl toxicity, with levels in her system five times greater than the amount necessary to cause death.

The investigation determined Morris had met Carpenter in Lumberton Township on Dec. 13, 2019, to purchase the drugs, Bradshaw said.