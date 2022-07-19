 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Atlantic City man sentenced for fatal overdose in Burlington County

  • 0

An Atlantic City man was sentenced to seven years in prison for causing the death of a 37-year-old woman who fatally overdosed in 2019 on fentanyl-laced heroin he sold to her the day before she died, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw said Tuesday.

Kahlil Carpenter, 31, pleaded guilty last month to strict liability for drug-induced death in exchange for the prison term. The sentence was handed down Friday in Burlington County Superior Court by Judge Gerard H. Breland.

“Fentanyl has destroyed so many families and devastated several of our communities,” Bradshaw said in a news release. “We must take extraordinary measures to offer protection against such harmful, and often deadly, effects.”

The investigation began Dec. 14, 2019, after Evesham Township police were dispatched to Inverness Circle for a report of an unconscious and unresponsive woman. They entered the home and found Holly Morris in her bed.

People are also reading…

An autopsy performed by Burlington County Medical Examiner Dr. Ian Hood determined Morris died from fentanyl toxicity, with levels in her system five times greater than the amount necessary to cause death.

The investigation determined Morris had met Carpenter in Lumberton Township on Dec. 13, 2019, to purchase the drugs, Bradshaw said.

Kahlil Carpenter

Carpenter

 Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, provided
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News