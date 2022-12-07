 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City man sentenced for escaping custody, scamming women online

Federal Court House Camden

U.S. District Court in Camden

 Press archives

An Atlantic City man was sentenced Wednesday to 66 months in prison for escaping federal custody and engaging in a scheme to defraud women over telephone dating services, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.

Patrick Giblin, 58, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to escape from the custody of the attorney general and wire fraud.

On July 23, 2020, Giblin escaped custody while traveling from a federal prison in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, to a residential living facility in Newark, where he had been directed to serve the remainder of a federal prison sentence, the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release.

At the time, Giblin was serving a sentence imposed in 2017 for traveling interstate and using an interstate facility to promote unlawful activity in connection with a scheme to defraud multiple women. Giblin’s 2017 sentence followed an earlier sentence of 115 months in prison for a 2007 wire fraud conviction for a similar fraud scheme. Members of the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested Giblin in Atlantic City on March 10, 2021.

From April 2019 through March 2021, including during the period when he was a fugitive, Giblin posted advertisements and messages on telephone dating services, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. He cultivated a rapport with the women he spoke to on these services, falsely claimed he would be relocating to each woman’s geographic area and falsely represented that he wished to pursue a committed, romantic relationship with each woman.

Giblin received money from the women he spoke to on the dating services via interstate wire services such as Western Union and MoneyGram, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

In addition to the prison term, Kugler sentenced Giblin to three years of supervised release and ordered him to pay restitution of $23,428.

